Metros sending the most people to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Albany using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Albany from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#25. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, California
- Migration to Albany from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 226 (#81 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Albany to San Francisco: 105 (#62 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 121 to Albany
#24. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida
- Migration to Albany from Orlando in 2014-2018: 227 (#73 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Albany to Orlando: 315 (#17 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 88 to Orlando
#23. Pittsfield, Massachusetts
- Migration to Albany from Pittsfield in 2014-2018: 231 (#5 most common destination from Pittsfield)
- Migration from Albany to Pittsfield: 230 (#30 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 1 to Albany
#22. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI
- Migration to Albany from Chicago in 2014-2018: 236 (#147 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Albany to Chicago: 156 (#44 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 80 to Albany
#21. Watertown-Fort Drum
- Migration to Albany from Watertown in 2014-2018: 253 (#13 most common destination from Watertown)
- Migration from Albany to Watertown: 99 (#65 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 154 to Albany
#20. Binghamton
- Migration to Albany from Binghamton in 2014-2018: 253 (#7 most common destination from Binghamton)
- Migration from Albany to Binghamton: 204 (#34 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 49 to Albany
#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California
- Migration to Albany from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 253 (#129 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Albany to Los Angeles: 259 (#25 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 6 to Los Angeles
#18. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
- Migration to Albany from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 285 (#64 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Albany to Virginia Beach: 649 (#9 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 364 to Virginia Beach
#17. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, South Carolina
- Migration to Albany from Greenville in 2014-2018: 296 (#18 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Albany to Greenville: 104 (#63 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 192 to Albany
#16. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
- Migration to Albany from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 333 (#86 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Albany to Philadelphia: 675 (#8 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 342 to Philadelphia
#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida
- Migration to Albany from Miami in 2014-2018: 336 (#77 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Albany to Miami: 553 (#10 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 217 to Miami
#14. Worcester, MA-CT
- Migration to Albany from Worcester in 2014-2018: 340 (#23 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Albany to Worcester: 148 (#45 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 192 to Albany
#13. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut
- Migration to Albany from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 350 (#20 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Albany to Bridgeport: 158 (#43 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 192 to Albany
#12. Kingston
- Migration to Albany from Kingston in 2014-2018: 387 (#2 most common destination from Kingston)
- Migration from Albany to Kingston: 455 (#11 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 68 to Kingston
#11. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida
- Migration to Albany from Tampa in 2014-2018: 400 (#59 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Albany to Tampa: 332 (#15 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 68 to Albany
#10. Utica-Rome
- Migration to Albany from Utica in 2014-2018: 419 (#4 most common destination from Utica)
- Migration from Albany to Utica: 206 (#33 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 213 to Albany
#9. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls
- Migration to Albany from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 493 (#9 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Albany to Buffalo: 388 (#12 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 105 to Albany
#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona
- Migration to Albany from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 576 (#47 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Albany to Phoenix: 99 (#65 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 477 to Albany
#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
- Migration to Albany from Washington in 2014-2018: 577 (#77 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Albany to Washington: 1,002 (#4 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 425 to Washington
#6. Syracuse
- Migration to Albany from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 802 (#5 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Migration from Albany to Syracuse: 755 (#7 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 47 to Albany
#5. Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina
- Migration to Albany from Charleston in 2014-2018: 881 (#7 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Albany to Charleston: 89 (#70 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 792 to Albany
#4. Rochester
- Migration to Albany from Rochester in 2014-2018: 896 (#4 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Albany to Rochester: 942 (#5 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 46 to Rochester
#3. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
- Migration to Albany from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,333 (#21 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Albany to Boston: 1,423 (#3 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 90 to Boston
#2. Glens Falls
- Migration to Albany from Glens Falls in 2014-2018: 1,992 (#1 most common destination from Glens Falls)
- Migration from Albany to Glens Falls: 2,042 (#2 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 50 to Glens Falls
#1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
- Migration to Albany from New York in 2014-2018: 10,012 (#12 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Albany to New York: 5,389 (#1 most common destination from Albany)
- Net migration: 4,623 to Albany