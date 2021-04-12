Metros sending the most people to Albany

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is down one cent, both in New York and the nation as a whole. According to AAA, the average gas price in New York is $2.89. Statewide, GasBuddy clocks the lowest price at $2.55, and the highest at $3.39.

In Albany, gas fell 0.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.86 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 546 local stations. Albany's gas prices are 1.2 cents lower than they were a month ago, and 65.3 cents higher than they were a year ago. GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Albany is $2.67 per gallon, with the most expensive at $2.99.