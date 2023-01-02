DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mendelssohn Club of Albany is holding auditions for men interested in joining the club for the spring semester of the 2022-23 season. Interested tenors and basses are invited to rehearse with the club on Wednesday evenings starting January 4 at 7:15 p.m. at the New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 916 Western Avenue.

Prospective members are invited to sing with the club during subsequent rehearsals in January to become acquainted with the music, conductor, and members of the club. Rehearsals are held every Wednesday, and auditions will take place near the end of January or early February. For more information, visit the Mendelssohn Club online or email the club at info@mendelssohn.org.

A Capital Region tradition since 1909, the 60-voice male chorus is the area’s longest continually performing arts group. The club is composed of men from the Capital District, Hudson Valley, and Berkshire regions, and performs a full range of male choral selections from around the world. From Lincoln Center to the Mormon Tabernacle, the Mendelssohn Club of Albany has performed in over 85 different locations.

The club will perform its traditional spring concert on Friday, May 19 at Chancellor’s Hall in Albany. For more information about the Mendelssohn Club, check out their Facebook page or visit their website.