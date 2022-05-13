DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mendelssohn Club of Albany will perform its traditional spring concert on Friday, May 13. The theme for the evening is “A Night of Romance,” which will begin at 7:30 p.m., in the historic Chancellor’s Hall in the New York State Education Building.

The concert will feature a wide range of music from the Renaissance to Rock eras and everything in between. In keeping with tradition, the club will introduce Albany’s new Tulip Queen and her court at intermission.

Additionally, the Williams College Octet will join the club as a special guest to help celebrate the arrival of spring. The all-male a cappella group was founded in 1940, making it one of the oldest collegiate a cappella groups in the country.

Officials said Jason Dashew will make his concert debut as The Mendelssohn Club’s new conductor. The Hall is located near the corner of North Hawk Street and Washington Avenue, and covered parking is available one block from the State Education Building.

Tickets for the concert are available in advance or at the door for $22. To purchase tickets in advance, please contact tickets@mendelssohn.org for more information. The entrance to Chancellor’s