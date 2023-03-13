NEWS10 ABC
by: Michael Mahar
Posted: Mar 13, 2023 / 11:53 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 13, 2023 / 11:53 AM EDT
MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Menands is alerting residents that trash pickup on Tuesday will be rescheduled to Wednesday.
Residents are asked to have their trash out by 7 a.m. for pick up.
