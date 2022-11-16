MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Menands’ draft land use regulations and design guidelines were released on Tuesday. Officials say the project aims to update regulations that reflect the vision stated in the Village’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan, clarify the development review process, integrate complete streets standards, and ensure that applicants and review boards have a clear understanding of the guidelines and potential for development.

“The Village is committed to updating its zoning code to encourage needed development in the Broadway corridor,” said Village of Menands Mayor Megan Grenier, “and create a more vibrant, walkable Village.”

A presentation to the Village Board and the Village Zoning Board of Appeals is anticipated in January 2023. The draft documents will be available for public review and comment from November 11 until December 16. The draft will be posted on the Village website, and hard copies will be available at the Village Office during normal business hours.

The newly crafted land use regulations, or zoning code, and design guidelines are a product of the Capital District Transportation Committee’s (CDTC) Community and Transportation Linkage Program, which provides funding for local governments to prepare community-based transportation and land use plans consistent with the CDTC’s “New Visions 2050” planning and investment principles.

For more information about this and other regional projects, visit the CDTC website. If you have questions or comments, you can also email cdtc@cdtcmpo.org.