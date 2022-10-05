MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Menands Police Benevolent Association (PBA), together with the Village of Menands and the Menands Fire Department, will be hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event at Ganser-Smith Memorial Park on Halloween Eve, October 30, at 2 p.m. The village’s annual Halloween Parade steps off from the Menands Fire House 15 minutes earlier, at 1:45 p.m.

If you are interested in having your car, be a part of the trunk or treat, event organizers ask that you have your vehicle decorated and at the park by 1:30 p.m. Questions can be emailed to the PBA at menandspolicepba@gmail.com.

This is a free event, open to the public. Ganser-Smith Memorial Park is located at 53 Menands Road.