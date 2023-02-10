MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a water main break on February 8, Menands declared a boil water advisory. The village explains the advisory will remain in effect as they’re waiting for results from a water sample they took today.

This morning, Menands received yesterday’s results which came back clear; however, today’s test results will not be back from the county until tomorrow morning. As a precaution, the village is keeping the advisory in effect. Information will be provided tomorrow as soon as today’s test results are received, check back with News10 for updates.