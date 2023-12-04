COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The victim of a fatal crash on Central Avenue in Colonie is being honored with a memorial. Loved ones of 62-year-old Joseph Crandall put a cross and American flag at the site of the crash.

He was riding his bike on November 27 near Elmwood Street when he was hit by a pickup truck. He died at the scene.

Crandall was an advocate for improved traffic safety in the area after two people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash near Lombard Street in 2020.

The crash that killed Crandall is still under investigation, but police do not believe the driver was impaired.