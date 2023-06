ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A memorial has been made for a teen killed in an Albany shooting. The incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 500-block of Third Street.

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 17-year-old boy is still recovering from a gunshot wound.

The identity of the person killed has not been released. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.