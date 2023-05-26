ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has announced upcoming emergency no-parking restrictions for Memorial Day weekend. Vehicles found in violation will be subject to ticketing and/or towing.
With all kinds of events and family gatherings happening over the weekend to commemorate the holiday, dealing with a parking dilemma is the last thing anyone wants to worry about. If you’re out and about in Albany this weekend, be aware of restrictions in the following areas:
Emergency No Parking Restrictions
- Sunday, May 28
- The south side of State Street near 304 State St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The west side of Lodge Street four spaces south of Corning Place from 12 a.m. until May 29 at 6 a.m.
- Monday, May 29
- Both sides of Washington Avenue from South Swan Street to North Hawk Street from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the Memorial Day Parade
- The west side of Dove Street near 121 Dove Street and the north side of Park Avenue near 921 Park Avenue from 12 p.m. until May 30 at 8 p.m.
For information on Albany parking restrictions being put into place later next week, visit Albany Parking.