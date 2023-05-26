ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has announced upcoming emergency no-parking restrictions for Memorial Day weekend. Vehicles found in violation will be subject to ticketing and/or towing.

With all kinds of events and family gatherings happening over the weekend to commemorate the holiday, dealing with a parking dilemma is the last thing anyone wants to worry about. If you’re out and about in Albany this weekend, be aware of restrictions in the following areas:

Emergency No Parking Restrictions

Sunday, May 28 The south side of State Street near 304 State St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The west side of Lodge Street four spaces south of Corning Place from 12 a.m. until May 29 at 6 a.m.

Monday, May 29 Both sides of Washington Avenue from South Swan Street to North Hawk Street from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. for the Memorial Day Parade The west side of Dove Street near 121 Dove Street and the north side of Park Avenue near 921 Park Avenue from 12 p.m. until May 30 at 8 p.m.



For information on Albany parking restrictions being put into place later next week, visit Albany Parking.