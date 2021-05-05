Members of Albany COVID Recovery Task Force announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and City of Albany COVID Recovery Task Force Co-Chairs Mike Whalen and Jahkeen Hoke have introduced the 41 members appointed to the Task Force.

These 41 individuals represent a variety of areas in the city, including arts and entertainment, banking, child Care, economic development, education, government, health and human services, housing, labor, non-profit, restaurants and other small businesses and workforce development.

The City of Albany COVID Recovery Task Force has four main objectives:

  • Have a shared understanding of how the American Rescue Plan can help the City of Albany
  • Identify the needs of the City’s residents, businesses, and non-profit organizations that are not covered by other funding sources
  • “Equitably and strategically” maximize resources available to residents, businesses and community organizations
  • Engage every sector of the City to make sure resources are used where they are needed to restart Albany, re-open businesses, prevent evictions and strengthen not-for-profit organizations.

The COVID Recovery Task Force will complete a needs assessment and identify areas in need of investment in the coming months. Mayor Sheehan and the Albany Common Council will use this input to help determine how to maximize the City’s Recovery Act Funding.

City of Albany COVID Recovery Task Force members:

TitleFirst NameLast NameOrganization
 KaweedaAdamsAlbany City Schools
 FayeAndrewsCity of Albany Community Development Agency
Hon. Dr.DorceyApplyrsChief City Auditor
 KateBakerSmall Business Administration
Hon.AlfredoBalarinAlbany Common Councilmember
 CarmBasileCapital District Transportation Authority
 BobBelberASM Global/Times Union Center
 NeenahBlandAlbany Community Action Partnership
 TriciaBrownNorth Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters
 JeffBuellRedburn Development
 MichaelCastellanaSEFCU
 ChiquitaD’ArbeauAlbany Housing Authority
 MarkEaganCapital Region Chamber
Hon.CoreyEllisAlbany Common Council President
Hon.SoniaFrederickAlbany Common Councilmember
 AnthonyGaddyUpstate New York Black Chamber of Commerce
 PeterGannonUnited Way of the Greater Capital Region
 TammisGroftAlbany Institute of History and Art
 JahkeenHokeBusiness for Good Foundation
 KevinHicksAlbany County Airport Authority
 MickyJimenezCapital District Latinos
Hon.AndrewJoyceAlbany County Legislature Chairman
 AnnaKuwabaraAlbany Symphony
 EileenLarrabeeOpen Space Institute
 AngeloMaddoxFresh & Fly Clothing
Hon.DanielMcCoyAlbany County Executive
Dr.DennisMcKennaAlbany Medical Center
 TracyMetzgerTL Metzger & Associates, LLC
 GiovanniOteroSalvation Army
 MatthewPeterAlbany Parking Authority
 DominickPurnomoYono’s/DP’s
Dr.RogerRamsammyHudson Valley Community College
 SarahReginelliCapitalize Albany
Hon.JahmelRobinsonAlbany Common Councilmember
Dr.HavidánRodríguezSUNY University at Albany
Hon.DariusShahinfarAlbany City Treasurer
Hon.KathySheehanMayor, City of Albany
 NoeleneSmithBaby Institute
 GeorgetteSteffensDowntown Albany BID
 RaphaelTuckerCity of Albany Youth & Workforce Services
 MichaelWhalenM&T Bank
(Office of the Mayor of Albany)

