Members of Albany COVID Recovery Task Force announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and City of Albany COVID Recovery Task Force Co-Chairs Mike Whalen and Jahkeen Hoke have introduced the 41 members appointed to the Task Force.

These 41 individuals represent a variety of areas in the city, including arts and entertainment, banking, child Care, economic development, education, government, health and human services, housing, labor, non-profit, restaurants and other small businesses and workforce development.

The City of Albany COVID Recovery Task Force has four main objectives:

Have a shared understanding of how the American Rescue Plan can help the City of Albany

Identify the needs of the City’s residents, businesses, and non-profit organizations that are not covered by other funding sources

“Equitably and strategically” maximize resources available to residents, businesses and community organizations

Engage every sector of the City to make sure resources are used where they are needed to restart Albany, re-open businesses, prevent evictions and strengthen not-for-profit organizations.

The COVID Recovery Task Force will complete a needs assessment and identify areas in need of investment in the coming months. Mayor Sheehan and the Albany Common Council will use this input to help determine how to maximize the City’s Recovery Act Funding.

City of Albany COVID Recovery Task Force members: