ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the Parkview Tenant Association spoke with the Albany Housing and Community Development Committee. Thursday night’s special meeting was for both the tenant association and the council to discuss what the next steps for the building will be.

Those who live there want the owners of the building to transfer ownership, meaning the only business they would have with the building is liability. Those who live in the building said the current owners are slum lords.

“I can tell you right now, 90 percent of the people that I talk to have some kind of health issues, and they are only getting worse,” Parkview Tenant Association Pres. Diane Dietz said.

The president of the tenant association hopes the meeting is the first of many to discuss how to handle the property.

Twenty-five residents took part in a survey, and one of the key findings in the survey was more than 60 percent of residents found pests and rodents inside their apartments.