ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, there will be a meeting regarding the upcoming Hudson River Waterfront Gateways Project via Zoom. The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Planners are seeking input from Albany residents regarding the project. Those interested in attending the meeting can register online.

The Gateways Project is in its early planning stages. The proposed design involves two key gateway connections between the Riverfront, Downtown Albany, and the Warehouse District.