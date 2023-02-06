COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joel Murray, best known for his role in the movie Hatchet and for voicing Chester Cheetah, is coming to Heroes Hideout on March 18. He will offer autographs or photos for $40 a piece, or a combination of the two for $60.

Those who are unable to attend the event in person can also mail in shirts for Murray to sign. Send an item, with a post-it note including your order number, preference of color, and location of the signature on the item, to P.O. Box 50212 Albany, NY 12205. Pre-orders can be placed now online.

Murray provided Chester Cheetah’s voice from the time of the character’s creation in 1986 until 1997. In 1997, Pete Stacker took his place.

Murray is also well known for his roles in the television series Mad Men, Grand, Love & War, Dharma & Greg, Still Standing, and Shameless. He has also appeared in films including God Bless America and Monsters University.

The March 18 event is slated to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Heroes Hideout is located inside Colonie Center mall, at 131 Colonie Center.