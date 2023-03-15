COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Train Show rolls into town this Saturday at the Polish Community Center. Ahead of the event, we’re introducing you to a railroad enthusiast in Colonie that’s making a name for himself for restoring model trains.

Whether you are a seasoned collector or thinking about building your first layout, the Albany Train Show has a tradition of having something for everyone. With more than 100 tables of trains and train-related items, their experts will be on hand to answer all of your train questions.

There will be people available to do free appraisals of your attic and basement treasures if you’d like to find out what your trains are worth. As always, live working layouts will be on display to delight railroad enthusiasts of all ages.

A special highlight for the event is a clinic to show people how to make realistic miniature trees for their own layout. Food and free parking will be available on premises. Admission is $5 for adults, kids 12 and under are free.