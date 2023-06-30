ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kids Day is returning to West Capitol Park this July. 2023 Kids Day Presented by MVP Health Care is set for July 15 from noon to 5 p.m.
Kids will be able to meet Peppa Pig and her brother George in an interactive mini-performance and meet & greet. They will also be able to take photos with Peppa and George.
The event is free. Kids Day will also feature:
- Jackie the Magician Best & Brightest Magic Show
- Two by Two Zoo
- Ponies for Hire
- Fun Putt
- Touch a Truck presented by CDTA
- Train rides on the Roaming Railroad
- Bounce Around
- It’s Climb Time rock wall
- Face Painting by Bon Bon and Miss Stacey’s Faces
- Balloon twisting with BTC Entertainment
- Food vendors
“On July 15, we will transform West Capitol Park into a children’s wonderland for our annual Kids Day event with fun activities and performances that are sure to put a smile on all kids’ faces,” said Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy. “We are excited to be partnering once again with MVP Health Care and all our generous sponsors to present this wonderful event.”