ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kids Day is returning to West Capitol Park this July. 2023 Kids Day Presented by MVP Health Care is set for July 15 from noon to 5 p.m.

Kids will be able to meet Peppa Pig and her brother George in an interactive mini-performance and meet & greet. They will also be able to take photos with Peppa and George.

The event is free. Kids Day will also feature:

Jackie the Magician Best & Brightest Magic Show

Two by Two Zoo

Ponies for Hire

Fun Putt

Touch a Truck presented by CDTA

Train rides on the Roaming Railroad

Bounce Around

It’s Climb Time rock wall

Face Painting by Bon Bon and Miss Stacey’s Faces

Balloon twisting with BTC Entertainment

Food vendors

“On July 15, we will transform West Capitol Park into a children’s wonderland for our annual Kids Day event with fun activities and performances that are sure to put a smile on all kids’ faces,” said Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy. “We are excited to be partnering once again with MVP Health Care and all our generous sponsors to present this wonderful event.”