ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local nonprofit is getting ready to bring the community together on Christmas Day. Volunteers at the Capital City Rescue Mission have been preparing the annual Christmas dinner.

You’ll find Cap City Rescue Mission on South Pearl Street in Albany. They have thousands of pounds of ham, hundreds of pies, and other traditional holiday food that will add up to 3,500 meals.

The Mission has seen an increased need for help in the last few years, and on Christmas, they will not turn anyone away. Monday’s celebration starts at 11 a.m. with a church service before serving dinner at noon. It will continue until everyone has had something to eat.

“If youdont have a place to be, or if you’re alone, or if you just don’t have the resources to provide that, please come,” said Executive Director Perry Jones. “We’re an open door that day.”