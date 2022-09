GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Renovations at the Fred. B Abele McKownville Park are almost finished. Guilderland Parks and Recreation updated the community on renovations on September 13.

While some renovations are finished, other revamps will be completed soon. A new playground and swing set is finished and ready for fun while the softball field’s backstop was replaced. A new bathroom will be installed in the coming weeks. The park is located off Schoolhouse Road at the end of Strawberry Lane.