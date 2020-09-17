McCoy pushes for federal funding for unemployment, food insecurity, and local government

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Thursday’s county coronavirus update, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy highlighted the skyrocketing problem of food insecurity issues and growing SNAP applications. He called on the federal government to pass a stimulus package including unemployment benefits and funding for local governments.

“While the economic shutdown has helped us control the spread of the virus, it has also left countless families devastated. Many have lost wages and hours, lost jobs, and even lost their businesses, and food insecurity is becoming a serious issue. This can be seen at our County Department of Social Services, which saw SNAP applications jump from 974 in August of 2019 to 1,322 applications in August of this year,” McCoy said.

McCoy traced the dramatic rise in part to the failure of President Trump and Congress to compromise on a stimulus package. “We need them to take action quickly,” McCoy continued. “A bipartisan framework already exists that will restart [the enhanced unemployment supplement] and also bring $500 billion to Democratic and Republican state and local governments across the country.”

As President of the County Executives Association of the New York State Association of Counties, McCoy sent a letter to Congress supporting the $500 billion stimulus framework and calling for changes to the original CARES Act.

Since the pandemic began, New York has consistently funded SNAP accounts so that everyone who qualifies receives the full benefit possible. On Monday, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance announced yet another $100 million infusion to the SNAP program for emergency food assistance.

