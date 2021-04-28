Mayor Sheehan updates Albany Policing Reform and Reinvention Plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced a partnership with What Works Cities and Everytown for Gun Safety to create an Alternative Dispatch Program in the City of Albany. The City has also issued a request to rewrite the Albany Police Department’s General Orders.
Alternative Dispatch Program:
Alternative dispatch programs operate by having civilians—such as mental health and social service professionals—respond to select 911 calls for situations where they can better help the issue at hand, rather than traditional enforcement or armed officers.
Albany government and community leaders are taking part in a policy “sprint” developed with the CAHOOTS program of the White Bird Clinic in Eugene, Oregon.
Requests for proposals to re-write Albany PD General Orders:
Mayor Kathy Sheehan requested to rewrite the General Orders of the Albany Police Department, with a focus on the City of Albany Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Policies, Standard Operating Procedures, and General Orders Working Group.
The vision of this Working Group was to provide recommendations, that when implemented were supposed to:
- Eliminate racial disparities in outcomes resulting from police/civilian interactions
- Transform police culture from the “warrior mentality” to a “guardian mentality”
- Ensure there is a way for community access to APD General Orders
- Ensure that APD General Orders are clear, concise and timely
“Albany’s incredibly diverse and hardworking Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative helped us create the most comprehensive, detailed, and actionable plan put forward by any city in the State of New York, and we are executing on Plan recommendations as promised. Joining this national partnership to explore deploying a new dispatch model in the City of Albany – something that Albany’s Policing Collaborative highlighted as a top priority – and re-writing APD’s general orders are critical steps forward in delivering policing reform in the City of Albany. This is serious work that has the potential to save lives which is why we are moving quickly to undertake these initiatives alongside Collaborative members, community leaders, and the Albany Common Council.”Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan