Mayor Sheehan updates Albany Policing Reform and Reinvention Plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced a partnership with What Works Cities and Everytown for Gun Safety to create an Alternative Dispatch Program in the City of Albany. The City has also issued a request to rewrite the Albany Police Department’s General Orders.

Alternative Dispatch Program:

Alternative dispatch programs operate by having civilians—such as mental health and social service professionals—respond to select 911 calls for situations where they can better help the issue at hand, rather than traditional enforcement or armed officers.

Albany government and community leaders are taking part in a policy “sprint” developed with the CAHOOTS program of the White Bird Clinic in Eugene, Oregon.

Requests for proposals to re-write Albany PD General Orders:

Mayor Kathy Sheehan requested to rewrite the General Orders of the Albany Police Department, with a focus on the City of Albany Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Policies, Standard Operating Procedures, and General Orders Working Group.

The vision of this Working Group was to provide recommendations, that when implemented were supposed to:

Eliminate racial disparities in outcomes resulting from police/civilian interactions Transform police culture from the “warrior mentality” to a “guardian mentality” Ensure there is a way for community access to APD General Orders Ensure that APD General Orders are clear, concise and timely