ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Wednesday that the city will partner with Doordash to battle hunger. The food delivery service will work with the mayor to give Community Credits gift cards to nonprofits to help parts of the Albany community.

The gift cards will help ensure local food delivery for those who need them. Project DASH looks to broaden food access across the United States.

“Since 2018, DoorDash has helped broaden food access through Project DASH by empowering food banks, food pantries, and other social impact organizations to better serve people experiencing food insecurity through local delivery. We’re proud to partner with mayors across the United States by providing resources to help combat hunger and support for local communities,” said Elizabeth Jarvis-Shean, Vice President of Communications and Policy at DoorDash.

While the pandemic shined a light on hunger in the United States, the need for solutions that help people experiencing food insecurity remains. In 2021, more than 34 million people, including 9 million children, faced food insecurity. One driving force of food insecurity is barriers to food access, which can include lack of transit, a disability, or work and child care commitments.

Local delivery can help break down these barriers and broaden food access by ensuring that food travels to families in need—not the other way around. That’s the mission of Project DASH, the delivery company’s flagship social impact program aimed at strengthening access to food in local communities across the country—including Albany.