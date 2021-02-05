Mayor Sheehan responds to ‘racist, hateful’ attack on CANA

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Following a “sad reminder” of hate during a monthly meeting of the Council of Albany Neighborhood Associations, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan released the following statement calling for condemnation of the act.

I am shocked and angered by the racist, hateful attack unleashed by bigoted cowards at last night’s virtual meeting of the Council of Albany Neighborhood Associations. As CANA celebrated Black History Month, they were interrupted by anonymous individuals who “shouted racist slurs, played music with racist elements and scrawled slurs on a white screen and a vulgar picture.” Unfortunately, this is a sad reminder that bigots and white supremacists live among us. I ask our residents to join me in condemning this heinous act.”

