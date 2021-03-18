Mayor Sheehan receives COVID vaccine at Washington Ave. Armory

Albany mayor kathy Sheehan receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Washington Avenue Armory. (City of Albany, New York Office of the Mayor)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Kathy Sheehan received her first dose of the COVID vaccine on Wednesday at the Washington Avenue Armory.

“The way to truly turn the page on this pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated – and today I did my part,” Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said. “I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated as soon as possible. It was absolutely painless. I know we tell our kids it’s not going to hurt, but this really didn’t hurt.”

Sheehan added that while she was excited to get her first dose, the thing she is more excited about is getting newly-eligible frontline employees vaccinated as well. The mayor said this was a partnership with County Executive Dan McCoy.

