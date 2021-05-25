Mayor Sheehan announces revitalization of Lincoln Park Bowl

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Monday the City of Albany will add new soil to the Lincoln park Bowl to regrade the fields, install new grass and improve drainage years earlier than originally planned.

The new soil will raise the Lincoln Park Bowl by 2-3 feet. The speed up of these plans are possible because of the dirt excavation from the Albany Water Department’s Beaver Creek Clean River Project. The Project is located the northwest corner of Lincoln Park, and will improve the water quality of the Hudson River by reducing sewer overflows.

Sheehan says that taking advantage of the Beaver Creek Clean River Project and revitalizing the Bowl now will not only accelerate the timeframe of when the Fields are renovated, but will eliminate the need for thousands of dump truck trips through the South End to remove dirt from the Creek. She added that this will also save the city $1 million.

On May 25, contractors will install fencing around the Lincoln Park Bowl and on the following day they will begin moving dirt into the Bowl. The East End of the Bowl is scheduled to reopen May 2022, and the West End of the Bowl is scheduled to reopen the following May. The Northwest Quarter of the Bowl will remain open until September.

This summer, the City of Albany Department of Recreation will work with the Albany Water Department, local community organizations and neighborhood associations to develop ideas for the final playing field configurations.