ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan alongside Department of General Services Commissioner Sergio Panunzio announced the commencement of a $3.3 million investment into the revitalization of Lark Street between Madison Avenue and Washington Avenue. The streetscape project is expected to be completed by late fall.

Improvements to the streetscape will include restoration of the pavement, removal of cobblestone intersections, the installation of new park benches, bike racks, and trash receptacles, restoration of ADA ramps, the addition of strings lights across Lark Street, and the incorporation of sidewalk extensions, among other renovations. These improvements stem from a community study that was conducted by the city’s Department of Planning and Development.

The project will begin on July 31 with the mobilization of contractor equipment, installation of work signage, and surveying. Physical construction is set to start on August 7.

“The Lark Street Streetscape Revitalization is another prime example of my administration’s commitment to revitalizing our business districts,” said Mayor Sheehan. “These investments will drive business development and growth in our city while also promoting vibrant, walkable neighborhoods. I want to extend a sincere thank you to the residents and businesses of the Lark Street Corridor for helping make their voices heard and providing valuable feedback during the planning and design process.”

The mayor continued, adding “I also want to thank the US Department of Transportation, NYS Department of Transportation, and Assemblymembers McDonald and Fahy for helping support the Lark Street Streetscape project and many other initiatives throughout the city of Albany.”