ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayhem broke out last night at Crossgates Mall on National Cinema Day. Multiple agencies responded to the scene after several verbal and physical fights were reported involving roughly 80 people. No serious injuries were reported.

Chaos spilled over from the mall into the parking lot around at approximately 7:34 P.M. Pyramid Management Group, the company that operates the mall, has attempted to stop fights at the mall with a Parental Escort Policy.

Over seven law enforcement agencies responded to the scene Sunday night, including UAlbany police and both Albany and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Departments.

In a statement the Guilderland Police Department said it responded to a report of fighting at Regal Cinema inside the mall. It read, in part: “Upon arrival a large group of juveniles ran outside of the mall from the cinema area. Several smaller fights were reported in a few locations within the mall.”

Crossgates Mall has a “Must-Be 18 Policy” that requires a parental escort during designated hours for those who are under the age of 18. However that policy is only in effect on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:00pm to close.

NEWS10 reached out to Pyramid Management Group to find out if they will now extend the policy to Sundays and how it enforces the rule.

The group did not answer our questions but in a statement said, “Safety continues to be our highest priority at Crossgates as we work closely with the Guilderland Police Department in the investigation of this incident.”

According to the Crossgates website, Regal Cinemas has a similar policy requiring adult supervision for anyone 16 years old and younger after 6:00 P.M.

That policy is in effect every day of the week. Regal Cinemas did not respond to our requests to find out how its policy is enforced.

The Guilderland Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and have not made any arrests in the case.