ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislature is supporting a multi-million-dollar amendment to the five-year capital plan for the Albany International Airport. The capital plan was originally approved in 2019, with the airport soon to become an international destination hub.

After a presentation on Wednesday by Airport Authority CEO Phil Calderone, the Legislature’s Mass Transit Committee approved a $172 million amendment that increases the total plan to $352 million. A portion of the cost is offset by federal and state funding.

“The Albany County Airport is relied upon regionally to provide safe, state-of-the-art travel experiences,” said Mass Transit Committee Chairwoman Lynne Lekakis. “We are happy to support the continued forward-thinking excellence and attention to customer’s security, ease and comfort.”

The plan calls for the replacement of the existing pedestrian bridge with an expanded terminal that connects the parking lot to the airport terminal, which will look to accommodate more social distancing in the TSA security lines. Other projects include the potential addition of two passenger boarding gates and the reconstruction of the terminal apron. The resolution will go before the Legislature for approval in November.