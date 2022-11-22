ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Price Chopper/Market 32 raised $67,796.24 for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief program. Their month-long initiative to help the program had come to a close after they initially partnered with each other at that time.

“Every eight minutes someone needs the Red Cross,” said Kevin Coffey, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Eastern New York Region. “We don’t know who will need our help today, or where we will need to go tomorrow. Price Chopper/Market 32 support ensures we can be there 24/7 bringing hope and healing where it’s needed most. We are so grateful for their friendship and the support of their customers.”

Workers at the supermarket would ask customers to round up their checkout totals to the nearest dollar each time they shopped to progress the effort. Price Chopper/Market 32 also contributed $10,000 to the cause as well.

“At Price Chopper/Market 32, we are pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort to help the American Red Cross to assist those affected by disasters big and small, in our community and across the country,” said Mona Golub, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of public relations and customer service. “We’re proud to join our customers and teammates who continually step up to support their neighbors and friends.”