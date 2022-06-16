ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Team Long Road” is two Marines who have served over 56 years combined in the United States Marine Corps (USMC). The team left Boston on foot last week and are walking along Route 20 across America to Oregon. The journey is meant to bring awareness to missing-in-action American Heroes, and the work History Flight does to recover their remains.

The two Marines, Justin “JD” LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer will step foot in Albany County sometime on Friday, June 17, and will be greeted by the Veterans Miracle Center and fellow Marines from the Capt. Wm. Dale O’Brien Detachment Marine Corps League. They should arrive mid-day on Friday.

The pair is trying to cover 40 miles a day on foot on their trek across the nation. The Capt. Wm. Dale O’Brien Detachment will be hosting the two walkers overnight in Albany and offering them food and drinks.

The league is asking people to stand along Route 20 to cheer on the walkers as they continue their journey across America. So far along the route, people have cheered them along, shared water and snacks, and helped them find places to stay overnight.

For more information, contact Melody Burns, Executive Director at the Veterans Miracle Center, at (518) 527-5663. Thursday morning, the Marines were in a campground just outside Lee, Massachusetts.