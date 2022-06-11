ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The March for Our Lives returned to Albany and hundreds of cities across the country for the first time since 2018. The movement saw renewed support after a string of mass shootings and the rise of gun violence across the country.

Conor Webb is a 10th grader at Guilderland High School who founded a local chapter of March For Our Lives. He told News10 he’s concerned for his safety in school.

“This is something that is coinciding with my education and it is interfering with my education and it should not be that way,” Webb said.

A common theme among protesters: was “enough is enough,” as they condemned gun violence in the country and called for, what they deem, common-sense gun legislation in Congress.

Congressman Paul Tonko applauded the House of Representatives for passing the Protecting Our Kids Act which would ban large-capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21.

“The house of representatives moved with sound gun safety legislation, sound packaging of legislation that will make a difference,” Tonko said.

Protesters expressed their support for the legislation and praised New York for passing their own gun laws just last week.

News10 spoke with a former educator who said students and teachers should not have to live in fear.

“You listen, you look, you say what if it happened here what do I do,” Sandy Carner-Shafran said. “You look for places where you can hide the kids.”

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado speaking on the need for stricter gun legislation nationwide, supporting raising the age to buy an assault weapon to 21 and universal background checks.

“People are dying every single day, kids are killing each other, neighborhoods are flooded with illegal guns and ghost guns tormenting families and law-abiding citizens,” Delgado said.