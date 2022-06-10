ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Region students, educators, and community members will converge on West Capitol Park, as part of the March for Our Lives national day of action against gun violence in the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, Texas, and other communities across the country. The rally will take place on Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m.

The Albany rally is one of many being held across New York State and the country. Organizers are calling for common-sense gun reforms at a national level.

According to officials, there have been more than 200 mass shootings in the United States in 2022, nearly 30 of them at schools. The education community is standing up to say ‘ENOUGH’ to the scourge of gun violence they said. Additional can be found on nysut.org.