COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – District Attorney P. David Soares announced on Tuesday, that Ronald Swartz 55, of Watervliet, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in state prison. Swartz was convicted of two counts of predatory sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, on March 11.

According to an indictment, during the summer of 2007, Swartz allegedly had sexual contact with a child under the age of 13. The indictment also alleged, that between September of 2010, and September 2012, Swartz had sexual contact with a different child under the age of 11, also from the Town of Colonie.

In addition to his prison sentence, Swartz will be required to register as a sex offender. Orders of protection have been issued on behalf of the victims and witnesses.