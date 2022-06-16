ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man from Maine has been sentenced for child pornography and attempting to meet a local minor for sex. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman said that Jay Scott Cloutier, 58, of Lyman, Maine was sentenced to 15 years and 6 months in prison for child exploitation offenses.

As part of his guilty plea, Cloutier admits that between April 2019 and September 2019, he exchanged sexual explicit text messages in an attempt to entice a minor into engaging in sexual acts with him. On September 20, 2019, Cloutier traveled from Maine to a prearranged meeting location in Colonie, to engage in sexual acts with someone he thought was a 14-year-old child.

Cloutier further admitted to having solicited and received a sexually explicit image from an actual 17-year-old child in November 2019. In addition to a sexually explicit image of an actual 15-year-old child in February 2018.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, including members of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dustin C. Segovia.