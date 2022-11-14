FEURA BUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Onesquethaw Volunteer Fire Company was sent to Clarksville South Road in Feura Bush for reports of a car crash with injuries. Upon arrival, firefighters noticed the driver was trapped between his dashboard and roof.

The Slingerlands Fire Department was asked to help pull the man from the wreckage. By the time they got to the scene, Onesquethaw had the car—which was on its roof in a ditch—stabilized.

Officials say the car had heavy damage to its front passenger side after hitting and breaking a telephone pole. Crews had to remove the backside of the car’s passenger seat to pull the victim out.

The patient was put on a backboard and sent to the hospital in Onesquethaw’s ambulance. There has been no update on his well-being.

Fire crews were assisted at the scene by Albany County EMS and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.