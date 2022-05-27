ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Calvin Strong, 30 of Watervliet, pled guilty to unlawfully possessing a firearm. United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and John B. DeVito made the announcement.

As part of his guilty plea, Strong admitted that on November 23, 2021, he possessed a Glock .40 caliber handgun and 15 rounds of ammunition in his residence, said the Department of Justice. Strong’s prior felony convictions, including federal convictions for unlawfully possessing a firearm as a felon, and possessing and intending to distribute cocaine, crack, and heroin, prevented him from lawfully possessing the handgun said the DOJ.

Strong faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, a maximum fine of $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years. Sentencing is scheduled for September 26 before Senior United States District Judge Frederick J. Scullin, Jr.

This case was investigated by ATF with assistance from the United States Probation Office for the Northern District of New York, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the Watervliet Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Belliss.