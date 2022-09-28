ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Richard Hileman, 39 of Marcy pled guilty on September 28 to mailing threatening communication. Hileman admitted that on September 3, he mailed a threatening letter to a woman in Ballston Spa.

In the letter Hileman sent, he threatened the woman not to end their relationship with one another. Hileman wrote, in part, “I have 2 different guns and a vest . . .” and “I told you before if you left me someone will pay people don’t really know me once I set my mind it’s set if you contact anyone it will not be nice.” Hileman further wrote, in part, “. . . if you contact the jail or police your lovely kids won’t have a mother I swear on my dead son they can’t keep me forever I’ll get out one day.”

According to police, Hileman faces a maximum term of 5 years in prison, as well as the post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years. This announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).