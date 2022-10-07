GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A West Virginia man who has been living in Green Island was cited to court on Wednesday after he allegedly punched an Australian Shepherd several times in the head. Police said the beating, which was caught on a nearby woman’s video surveillance system, caused the dog to whine and whimper in pain.

Officers were able to quickly identify the alleged abuser as Jordan R. France, who had been living recently on Hudson Avenue in Green Island. Officers with the village police, and the City of Cohoes Animal Control Officer, checked France’s home in order to see the dog’s living conditions. France was arrested and was processed at the Green Island Police Department.

France was charged with one count under agriculture and markets law of torturing or injuring an animal, a misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in the Town of Green Island Court on November 1.