ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after being called to a home on Hawthorne Avenue on Thursday around 5:40 p.m., for a medical call and reports of a possible weapon inside the house. Once police got inside, they found a man unresponsive.

Police were able to wake the man and bring him to the hospital to be evaluated. There is no word at this point regarding any charges filed.

