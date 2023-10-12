ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been arrested in Albany following an investigation into a burglary on Lark Street, according to police. Benjamin Rivera Jr., 48, is facing multiple charges.

An investigation conducted by the Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit determined that on September 20 at 2:15 a.m., Rivera allegedly entered Tapasia Restaurant on Lark Street by damaging the front window. While inside the restaurant, police say Rivera reportedly proceeded to steal the cash register.

On October 12 at 1 a.m., following the investigation, officers attempted to stop Rivera in the area of Orange Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase, and was found to be in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine.

Rivera was arraigned at Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail. He now faces the following charges:

Charges