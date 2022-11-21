ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, New York State Police arrested Norman Mccall, 56, of Albany, for cashing forged checks totaling over $12,000. The charges stemmed from a complaint on July 15 that money had been stolen from Mccall’s business account by utilizing multiple fraudulent checks.

Investigations into the complaint determined that Mccall had cashed multiple forged checks. He was located on November 20 with the assistance of the Albany Police Department and arrested on a warrant for charges including grand larceny, and possession of a forged instrument. Mccall was arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.