Man arraigned for trespassing, entering empty plane at Albany International Airport

Albany County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Stan Johnson is accused of breaking into the secure area of Albany International Airport.

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Bronx man has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with trespassing at the Albany International Airport. The indictment alleges Stan Johnson, 23, of the Bronx unlawfully breached a perimeter fence, entered an empty aircraft and entered the terminal at the airport.

Johnson was arrested by Albany County Sheriff’s deputies on May 24 after he allegedly walked down a jetway, got onto a plane, entered the cockpit and then exited the plane and continued down the jetway. He was stopped by a TSA agent when he tried to enter a boarding area from the jetway.

Johnson was arraigned on November 17 in Albany and ordered detained pending trial.

The United States Department of Justice said the charge against Johnson carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years.

