Making the Meal: Local restaurants prep for Equinox Thanksgiving Dinner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The revamped Equinox Thanksgiving Dinner is underway, and a lot of hard work and coordination went into it. As over 11,000 meals hit the road, local participating restaurants are staying busy to help make a difference.

“We jumped on board. When Equinox asks, it’s an easy yes,” the Owner of Hamilton Street Cafe, Sue Dayton, said.

The cafe is putting in endless hours in the kitchen, working to get prepped dinners ready for delivery. Dayton says they’ve worked with over 990 pounds of turkey, 300 pounds of mashed potatoes, three cases of carrots, and three cases of cranberries. While it’s a lot, she says it’s all to give back.

“Tremendously fortunate with our community and any opportunity we have to donate back, give back, we want to participate,” Dayton said.

They’re prepping about 600 total meals for the dinner. Normally, their cooler is usually filled with a wide variety of salads. Instead, they’ve been replaced with to-go dinners. They say it’s no easy task.

“A lot of planning, a lot of shopping, and a lot of moving things around,” Dayton said. “We borrowed a refrigerator in addition to what we normally have and put our stuff aside and we’ve just been juggling turkeys, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberry sauce.”