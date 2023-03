ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The power may be out, the snow may be heavy and some roads might be closed but the people of Albany are making the best of it. A community snowball fight scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on March 14, is looking to be the largest snowball fight in Albany history.

Grab you friends, your mittens and your best throwing partner to join in on the fun. Meet at the Moses Statue in Washington Park at 5:30 p.m. to partake in a huge but friendly snowball fight.