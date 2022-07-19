MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Menands officials reported a major water main break on Broadway Tuesday morning. An alert was sent out to all residents around 11:35 a.m., saying that they may experience low or no water pressure due to the break.

The Department of Public Works is on the scene, and has started repairs, officials said. Residents will be told when repairs are complete.

At this time, the Menands Police Department has said there are no road closures for the repairs. Cloudy or brownish water may come out of city faucets while crews work to fix the break, but that should dissipate if water is run for about 15 minutes.

A boil water advisory will likely be issued once the break is cleared up. No further information was available, as of noontime Tuesday.