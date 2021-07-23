Maine man arrested in Colonie over stolen fire truck

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Colonie Police Department reports the arrest of Ted L. Zarins, 29, of Wallagrass, Maine for an alleged series of crimes dating back to last October.

Police say that—on the same October day he’d been released by another police agency after an arrest for driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Maine—Zarins burglarized a Colonie training facility. They say he was on foot when he stole property from the building.

The stolen property included firefighting equipment that belonged to the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Police say he also stole a ladder truck used for training that belongs to the Albany Fire Department. That truck was later found abandoned in Schenectady.

Next, police said he returned to Colonie to steal a vehicle from a car dealership. That car was later found in Hartford, Connecticut. He was arrested there on other charges, and was finally released to local authorities on Thursday.

Zarins is facing three felony charges: