ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Toloka Foundation will be holding a medical aid fundraiser for Ukraine at Madison Theatre in Albany. The event is scheduled for June 4.

The fundraiser will feature a screening of the movie “Carol of the Bells” (originally titled “Shchedryk”). The Ukrainian film has English subtitles and tells the story of Ukrainian, Polish and Jewish families in Eastern Ukraine during World War II overcoming tragedy through compassion and embracing the power of music.

All proceeds for the event will be used to buy medical supplies and ambulances for Ukrainian civilians affected by the conflict with Russia. The event will begin at 3 p.m.

Madison Theatre is located at 1036 Madison Ave, Albany, NY. Tickets can be purchased in advance online.