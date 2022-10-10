ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “LUNAFEST,” a fundraising film festival for showcasing woman filmmakers, will be held at the Opalka Gallery on Russell Sage College’s Albany campus on Wednesday. Screenings for the festival will begin at 7 p.m., with tickets available for $15 at the Russell Sage College website.

LUNAFEST will be featuring programs and short films that aim to empower and inspire. The stories at this year’s festival will be told from a variety of perspectives that highlight women and gender-nonconforming individuals.

All proceeds from LUNAFEST will go towards The Women’s Institute at Russell Sage College and Chicken & Egg Pictures, a nonprofit organization supporting women nonfiction filmmakers. LUNAFEST, which is created and funded by LUNA, has raised over $6.5M for nonprofit organizations, featuring 170 women filmmakers, and has hosted over 2,700 screenings across the U.S. and Canada.