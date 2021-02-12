Love Stories of the Capital Region: TJ & Robb

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – TJ Collins and Robb Gutierrez met by accident on a Tuesday night in Astoria, Queens almost three years ago. Now, the two lovebirds are building a life together in the Capital Region.

TJ and Robb moved to Albany one year ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Robb fell in love with the area after visiting TJ’s family who live locally.

To help sweeten the deal, TJ promised Robb they would get a dog once they relocated from the city.

After many failed attempts, they finally found Jack. The new member of their family gives them hope for the future.

During quarantine, the couple has found enjoyment in holding their own pizza nights. They both look forward to when the area reopens and they can enjoy popular local events.