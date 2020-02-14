Love Stories of the Capital Region: Pat & Karl

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On the morning of their vow renewal, Pat and Karl Kudlich share their one-of-a-kind love story with News10’s Cassie Hudson.

The couple, who are both residents at Atria Crossgate, a senior living community, met in 1964 and dated for a year before going their separate ways.

Pat saying she thought she was “too overpowering” for Karl, writing him a letter with one line that read “I don’t want to see you anymore.” Little did she know, Karl has intended on proposing.

Karl read the letter and they went both went their separate ways.

A picture from one of Karl and Pat’s first dates in 1964, that he’s kept in his wallet ever since.

Karl and Pat reunited in 2007 at the age of 80 and 69 respectively. This time Karl wrote the letter.

After Karl’s first wife passed away, he searched long and hard to find Pat. He made a promise to himself that he wouldn’t let her go this time if he got a second chance.

Since 1964, Karl Kudlich has carried a picture from his first date with his wife, Pat, in his wallet. Two marriages, 43 years and one vow renewal later, here is their remarkable love story: https://t.co/s5yfc2ao1f ❤️ @WTEN pic.twitter.com/9E9OnKipx4 — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) February 14, 2020

“When Karl and I saw each other again after 43 years, it was like no time had passed,” stated Pat.

The couple has been married for 13 years now and on Valentine’s Day afternoon, they reaffirmed their vows to one another.