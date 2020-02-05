Love Stories of the Capital Region: Chelsea & Chris

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chris and Chelsea Young found love in the most unexpected place: a hospital.

Chris Young has cystic fibrosis and first met Chelsea, a nurse aide, when he was a patient at Albany Medical Center.

It wasn’t until one year later when they met again at a fundraiser for the hospital that sparks flew! Chelsea says it was from that moment that she knew he was “the one.”

The couple revisited the spot they first met for their wedding pictures.

Many years later, and a pair of energetic twin boys, the family celebrates each and every day they have together.