Love Stories of the Capital Region: Chelsea & Chris

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chris and Chelsea Young found love in the most unexpected place: a hospital.
Chris Young has cystic fibrosis and first met Chelsea, a nurse aide, when he was a patient at Albany Medical Center.
It wasn’t until one year later when they met again at a fundraiser for the hospital that sparks flew! Chelsea says it was from that moment that she knew he was “the one.”
Many years later, and a pair of energetic twin boys, the family celebrates each and every day they have together.